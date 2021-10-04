Malawians back Makhadzi

Malawians have expressed their support for South African female musician Makhadzi who became a victim of body shaming after her performance at Sand Music Festival over the weekend.

Writing on social media, Malawians have condemned the behavior in strong terms.

One of the organizers for the event musician Lucius Banda said it is sad that some misguided people are frustrating efforts to market the country through art.

“While others struggle to put Malawi on the tourism map through entertainment, others keep destroying the efforts by taking this negativity of ours too far,” said Banda.

Award winning gospel hip hop musician Gwamba has described the Limpopo queen as a winner despite all the negative publicity.

“To me, this lady is a winner. Very young and carefree, living her best life. She came to Malawi, did her job, cashed out Millions and flew out. A big S/O to her,” reads part of Gwamba`s message.

Makhadzi became a subject of ridicule when a picture which exposes her thighs went viral on social media.

In her response, Makhadzi expressed her disappointment with the photographer for putting the picture in the public domain when many innocent images of her were taken during the performance.