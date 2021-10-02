Scorchers pull great comeback win over Mozambique

The Scorchers produced one of their best performances as they came from two goals down to beat Mozambique 3-2 in their second match at the ongoing 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship on Friday Afternoon.

Mozambique were 2-0 up just 15 minutes into the game after Cina Manuel and Cidalia Cuta scored two quick goals for the Lady Mambas in the 12th and 13th minute respectively following some Scorchers’ poor defending.

But Zainab Kapanda brought the Scorchers back into the game when she pulled one back six minutes later.

Sabina Thom scored the equaliser in the 32nd minute to ensure parity at half time.

In the second half, the Scorchers would have scored two quick goals through Fazila Chembekezo whose headers were twice denied by the goalpost.

Striker Asimenye Simwaka also had chances to put the Scorchers ahead but was unlucky with one of her attempts ruled out for an offside.

Ireen Khumalo, who made her debut against South Africa, was the hero of the day after scoring the winning goal from a direct free-kick in the 57th minute.

Khumalo walked away with the player of the match award.

Coach McNelbert Kazuwa said he is happy that his girls fought hard to come from behind and win the match though they could have scored more goals.

“It’s good that we have won the match. The girls showed great character to come from two goals down to pull the win.

“However, we missed alot of chances. We should have won by a bigger margin. Our players fought hard and if not for the Mozambique goalkeeper who was replaced, we could have scored more goals.

“Going forward to our next match, we will sit down with the players and work on our shortfalls so that we score more goals and it’s going to be another good game,” said Kazuwa.

Coach Kazuwa maintained the team that started against South Africa on Tuesday with Carolyne Mathyola and Limbikani Chikupira replacing Wezzie Mvula and Sabina Thom respectively 8 minutes before the final whistle.

The Scorchers will face Angola in their final group stage match on Monday.

Malawi: Samir Amidu, Ruth Nyirongo, Chimwemwe Madise, Patricia Nyirenda, Ireen Khumalo, Madyina Nguluwe, Zainab Kapanda, Wezzie Mvula (Carolyne Mathyola 82′), Asimenye Simwaka, Sabina Thom (Limbikani Chikupira 82′), Fazila Chembekezo

Mozambique:Esperanca Matsinhe (Eva Costa 69′), Leonilde Matola, Virginia Fernando, Rosa Mainque, Aurora Ngale, Albertina Pondja (Marlene Janeiro 75′), Lonica Tsanwane, Cidalia Cuta, Cina Manuel, Amilia Banze (Ines Chingueleze 90′), Lucia Moçambique.

Source: FAM