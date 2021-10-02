How the Super League title could be decided

There can only be one winner at the end of the 2020/21 Super League season as Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers are neck to neck in the final stages of the delayed season.

With two games each left to play, the title race, just like the 2019 season, will likely go down to the wire and these three teams have to work hard in their respective matches to lift the trophy.

At one stage this season, the Central Bankers boasted an eight-point gap over defending champion Bullets but squandered the opportunity when they lost to Chitipa United before playing to a 1-1 and a goalless draws to Civil Sporting Club and Kamuzu Barracks respectively.

Things got worse when they lost to Mighty Tigers in Blantyre, giving Bullets an opportunity to rise to the occasion and moved top of the standings, a position which they currently hold heading into the final weeks of the competition.

When Bullets had two games in hand and a five-point lead over Silver Strikers, everyone thought the season was done and dusted in favor of the Blantyre based giants but things took a twist when they lost to Moyale Barracks 1-0 before drawing Mzuzu Warriors.

The People’s Team returned to Blantyre with a point out of the possible six and it was a new lease of life for the Area 47 side who had an opportunity to close the gap with the log leaders.

But again, they lost 1-0 to Wanderers, giving the Nomads a slight chance of fighting for the title.

Bullets should restored a four-point gap over their fellow contender but they drew 1-1 with MAFCO FC, making their game against Wanderers a must win but they ended up on the losing side.

So how did the championship race move from a two race horse to a three race horse?

Wanderers weren’t favorites to win the championship but they recorded important victories over Silver Strikers, Tigers, Bullets and just recently Ekwendeni Hammers.

The 12 points collected saw them closing in on Bullets with just two points and a point below the second placed Silver Strikers FC.

Now with three teams officially in the title race, what are the permutations of winning the league title?

1. Bullets win, Silver win, Wanderers win

Bullets are still leading the standings with 56 points games, seconded by Silver who have 55 and Wanderers coming third with 54.

If the three teams win against their opponents this weekend, it means Bullets will just need three points over Karonga United in the final game to defend the title. Silver Strikers will need all the points against Ekwendeni Hammers but they will be hoping for Bullets to drop points against Karonga. As for Wanderers, victories for Bullets and Silver will mean they have a slightest chance of winning the title.

2. Bullets win over Kamuzu Barracks, Silver and Wanderers lose to Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles respectively

This will surely see Bullets defending the title because it means they will go in the final match with a four-point lead over Silver and a five point lead over Wanderers. This will automatically see Bullets retaining their championship.

3. Bullets lose, Silver and Wanderers win

This will surely be the end of the road for Bullets because it means they will move to third position heading into the final week of the league.

The championship battle will then be between Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

4. Bullets draw, Silver draw, Wanderers win

In this scenario, Bullets would still be on top of the table with just a point over Silver but will be level on points with Wanderers but Bullets would still command a lead due to a superior goal difference.

5. Bullets draw, Silver draw, Wanderers draw

This result would favor Bullets since they are still top of the standings.

If the three teams drop two points each this weekend, the log table will remain unchanged. Bullets will then go into the final game with confidence and it would take a miracle for Silver and Wanderers to snatch the title on the final day.

6. Bullets lose, Silver lose, Wanderers lose

This will also take Bullets closer towards title defence. It means the log table will remain unchanged heading into the final week of the season.

If you read into the permutations, the title is still for Bullets to lose. The defending champions just need three points over Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday and finish the job on the final day of the season when they play host to Karonga United.

Anything less than a victory will surely handle Silver Strikers and Wanderers a new lease of life.

The title race is getting better and it will be very interesting to watch especially after the end of this week where the two teams are all in action.