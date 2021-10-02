Eagles, Chitipa fight for league survival

By: Francis Moya Musukwa

The relegation battle in the TNM Super League will reach its deafening crescendo this weekend when two teams which are battling for survival will be in action on Sunday.

Chitipa United will be hoping to get all the three points when they face the army side Red Lions at Karonga stadium whereas the Area 30 based side will travel to Blantyre to face in-form Mighty Wanderers.

Chitipa United are on position 14 on the log table while the police sponsored side Blue Eagles occupy the 13th position on the table but both teams are tied on 29 points. However, Blue Eagles have a better goal difference but both have played the same number of games and the remain with one game to wrap up the season.

But the million-dollar question which the soccer aficionados are asking themselves is who will follow Mzuzu Warriors and Ntopwa FC? and which team stand a better chance of surviving the chop between Chitipa United and Blue Eagles?

Chitipa United will lock horns with Red Lions at Karonga Stadium on Sunday, Chitipa United will go flat out or they will fight hearts out because they know pretty well that any result contrary to a win will condemn their stay in the tnm Super League.

Chitipa United who have proved to be a tough side to beat whenever playing at home will do everything to win this match. This will be do or die match for Chitipa United and players will definitely sweat blood for this encounter while Red Lions have nothing to lose for this match.

Blue Eagles whose chances of surviving the chop are as slim as a bank note have a mountain to climb as they face one of the most in form teams, Mighty Wanderers who are also the title contenders for the Tnm Super League. The Nomads are blubbing with confidence after beating their cross-town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday. This is a must win game at all costs for Blue Eagles and if they are to survive the chop, they should not rely on Red Lions to beat Chitipa United but should fight their own battle.

Blue Eagles made life difficult for themselves after their one-nil defeat to Civil Sporting Club on Sunday. The police sponsored side have been going through a rough patch this season and they have been changing their technical panel for fun but this has landed themselves in hot water.

If both teams win their matches, Blue Eagles will remain in the Tnm Super League but if both lose their matches Blue Eagles will survive the chop. If all matches end in a stalemate, Blue Eagles will escape relegation again. But if Blue Eagles drop points and Chitipa United win their match then the Lions of Chitipa will not be relegated.

The battle for supremacy in the league is also at stake as three crowd pullers Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers are in contention for the TNM super league championship.

Mighty Wanderers revived their title hopes after claiming a one-nil victory against Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu stadium on Sunday courtesy of Vincent Nyangulu’s goal.

Nyasa Big Bullets have been struggling since the onset of the second round but the league leaders remain the favourites to win the title.