MBC journalist dies in Neno road accident

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) journalist Allan Phetembe has died in a road accident in Neno district today.

According to MBC Director General George Kasakula, Phetembe together with another journalist from MBC, one from Radio Maria and two journalists from Times Media Group were assigned to cover a function in Neno district organized by Neno South legislator Mark Katsonga Phiri.

Kasakula further said Phetembe died after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Neno Turn off after the driver, Charles Sitima, journalist from Radio Maria lost control of the Toyota Hilux which is reportedly owned by Katsonga Phiri.

“They were going to an assignment in Honourable Mark Katsonga’s constituency. Around lunch hour we heard that the car that Hon. Katsonga gave them was involved in an accident and that he was seriously injured. About an hour or so later we heard that our reporter (Phetembe) has died,” said Kasakula.

The Director General said he is saddened by the sudden death and further added that the mother radio will miss him.

In his reaction, Blessings Kanache who is the president for Blantyre Press Club (BPC) where Phetembe was a member, said the club will miss him.

“Allan Phetembe joined Blantyre Press Club at its inception, and has been a bonafide member from that time until his death. BPC will miss the jovial Phetembe, a very easy-going man, humble, very friendly, a man who was dedicated to his duty in serving others and the nation.

“He served the club and the nation well. BPC will no longer be the same without him. May the Soul of Allan Phetembe, rest in peace,” said Kanache.

Meanwhile, two journalists are receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after sustaining head injuries during the accident.