Malawi Defence Force distributing fuel to filling stations

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is distributing fuel to filling stations amid a strike by truck drivers and truck owners.

According to a fuel and gas emergency plan shared by Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, by 11PM on Thursday, trucks driven by MDF soldiers had already delivered fuel to various filling stations across Blantyre while other trucks were in transit to deliver fuel to filling stations in Lilongwe.

Apart from fuel distribution, MDF and Malawi Police Service are also providing controls at the retail outlets.

MDF yesterday released a statement appealing to members of the general public to avoid interfering with the operation as it is in line with one of its constitutional roles of providing technical expertise and resources to assist the civilian authorities in the maintenance of essential services in times of emergency.

According to a statement signed by MDF acting Public Information Officer Emmanuel Mlelemba, MDF will continue with the exercise until the fuel situation normalizes.

Truck drivers and truck owners have been on strike for several days as the drivers are demanding minimum of K140,000 salary, low passport fees and free Covid-19 testing.

The strike has led to acute shortage of fuel across the country.

Minster of Information Kazako said yesterday that the strike lacks proper grounds since the concerns were already resolved earlier this year. He also warned that Government has the resources to start importing and transporting fuel on its own.