All set for Fatsani movie premiere in Blantyre

Organizers of the Fatsani: A tale of survival movie screening say they have touched base in terms of preparations and people should expect the best movie screening on Saturday, October 2 at Amaryllis hotel in Blantyre where Minister of Information Hon. Gospel Kazako will be the guest of honor.

Since the movie was premiered on 30 April 2021 in Lilongwe, Fatsani has received positive feedback from thirsty fun seekers in many parts of the country including Blantyre where many people are also hit by the fever to watch the movie.

The movie screening will be spiced up by music performances by Lawi, Teddy and Afro-Spiritual artist Nyago.

Speaking in an interview, Managing Director of 3in1 Events Confidence Banda said they are prepared for the event and are optimistic that people will have good time.

“We have done all what is necessary for people to enjoy the screening of the movie. Security and everything is intact, we are ready to give Malawians a five-star experience at the best hotel in Malawi,” he said.

Banda said among others, the event will also be graced by the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Prophet shepherd Bushiri and various Company Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

One of the producers of the movie Hago Hastings Golosi said they succumbed to pressure from people who wanted to watch the movie in Blantyre.

Golosi said people in Blantyre should expect the best cinema experience and it will also be a platform where people will connect.

“Our event is more than a movie night, it is an experience. We are expecting decision makers, great business people, policy makers and top officials. Our film is about social change and we expect these great minds including the minister to have good time during the screening.

“We chose Amaryllis Hotel not because of food or accommodation but experience and on this day we are expecting that people will have networking session and also social interaction with various employers,” he said

Confirming their presence during the event, both Nyago and Lawi said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

Scheduled to start at 6 O’clock in the evening the event is pegged at K20, 000 standard, K35,000 Couple and K100,000 VIP.

Fatsani: A tale of survival is the story about a young girl who is forced to sell bananas in the streets for the sake of survival. The key characters in this film are two young children, Fatsani and Chikondi, who face the harsh reality of survival through an ugly example of child Labour.