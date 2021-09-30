One feared dead following accident in Mzimba

One person is feared dead following an accident involving a Toyota Dyna registration number CP 116 which was carrying maize at Enukweni in Mzimba District.

An eye witness at the accident spot said one person is feared dead while two other people are seriously injured and have been rushed to Ekwendeni Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle whose name could not be established said he lost control of the vehicle because one of its front tyres got burst.

An officer from the Road Traffic Directorate who was manning an ad-hoc road block arrived at the scene following the crash.