Devotion: No complaints

Matthew 6:27 “Can any of you add a single hour to the length of your life by worrying?”

No matter the amount of complaint or worry, that situation will never change. Complaint has never solved any problem since the history of life. Stop talking about the problem instead talk to the problem. Use the Word and prayer to address your issue.

Philippian 4:6 “Never worry about anything. Instead, in every situation let your petitions be made known to God through prayers and requests, with thanksgiving.”

Exercise the Word of God and dominate the situation at hand. During storms as the disciples were worrying, Jesus used the Word. Use the Word for any situation.

Mark 4:37-39 “A violent windstorm came up, and the waves began breaking into the boat, so that the boat was rapidly becoming swamped. But Jesus was in the back of the boat, asleep on a cushion. So they woke him up and asked him, “Teacher, don’t you care that we’re going to die?” Then he got up, rebuked the wind, and told the sea, “Calm down! Be still!” Then the wind stopped blowing, and there was a great calm.”

Complaining about a situation magnifies the problem. Whereas when you talk to the problem using God’s word, you deactivate its ability to maximize. If you are facing any issues, refuse to complain about it and instead you speak to it. There is power in your words.

Use your tongue wisely. Death and Life are in the power of your tongue (Pro 18:21). So is sickness and divine Health, poverty and prosperity, Success and failure, Rising and falling. They are all in your mouth. Whichever you let out of your mouth is what will dominate in your life.

Words are like seeds (Mark 4:14). Until they are spoken they don’t have the ability to germinate, grow and become. Once they are released out of your mouth, they fall into your life and grow into their kind. Stop sowing the wrong seeds, Sow the right kind of seeds today. Prophesy God’s word into your life all the time for you are the true prophet of your life. If you don’t plant desired seeds in your life, undesired seeds will show up.

CONFESSION: I am more than a conqueror, I am a success, I am moving from strength to strength. The Word of God is working and producing fruits in my life. I do not fail because greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. In Jesus Name. Amen

