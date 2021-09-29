Filling stations to get fuel tomorrow – MERA CEO

Amidst panic from Malawians over the availability of fuel for their cars, MERA CEO has assured the country that the situation is under control.

Writing on his Facebook page, MERA CEO Henry Kachaje has indicated that Malawi has a fuel reserve that would last it a month.

“There is no need to panic,” wrote Kachaje and shared a memo friom the institutiokn he heads.

His post was however met with skepticism from a number of Malawians of which some have registered that they have already failed to get the important liquid into their car.

“Here in Mangochi and MonkeyBay, I have gone around and there is no fuel,” wrote Anglican Bishop Brighton Malasa.

A spotcheck conducted by Malawi24 in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe has also revealed that some filling stations have run out of the important liquid while those who had were under pressure.

Kachaje has however said that tomorrow, 30 September, trucks will resume stocking fuel in filling stations.

Currently, the country is on the cusp of a fuel shortage due to a strike by truck drivers who are demanding that they get paid more.