State House says presidential advisors can make mistakes

State House says presidential advisors are vetted before appointment but that does not mean the advisors cannot make mistakes.

During the State House brief this morning, Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda was asked if President Chakwera’s appointees are vetted amid corruption related accusations against two presidential advisors and one Cabinet Minister, all of whom were fired in August.

In response, Kasunda said any person undergoes serious vetting before they are appointed by the President.

“But that does not mean you are not prone to making mistakes or an error. That is why the President was quick to take corrective measures [against two aides]. Even if you go to the church setup, that is why there is continuous repentance. We are just human beings,” said Kasunda.

He then claimed that firing of corrupt aides was not happening in the past where an advisor involved in a procurement scandal was promoted to another public institution.

In August, President Chakwera’s advisor at the time Pastor Martin was arrested for smuggling a bill to Parliament.

Thom allegedly smuggled a K93 billion Loan Authorization bill into Parliament without the approval of the Office of the Attorney General (AG), Cabinet Committee on Legal Affairs and Ministry of Justice.

In the same month, Chakwera’s advisor on strategy Chris Chaima Banda and Minister of Energy Newton Kambala were also arrested for corruption.

They are accused of attempting to influence National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies.

All three were fired by the President shortly after their arrests.