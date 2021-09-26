Nyangulu’s strike end Bullets’ home dominance

In the 31st minute, Vincent Nyangulu not only scored the winning goal that has condemned Nyasa Big Bullets to their first ever Super League defeat at home for the first time in eight years, but he also scored the goal that has handed Wanderers their first win over their bitter rivals since 2012.

In 2013, it was Ishmael Thindwa who scored past Owen Chaima to inspire Epac FC to their historical win over the most decorated club in Malawi.

This afternoon, it was a lacklustre performance from the hosts who completely lost the midfield battle to Felix Zulu and Alfred Manyozo Junior.

The first chance of the match saw Vincent Nyangulu heading the ball over the cross bar from a Stainley Sanudi’s corner.

At the other end, Babatunde Adepoju had a chance to open the scoring for Bullets but his header went wide off the bar.

Bullets had another chance in the 21st minute through Msowoya but he sent his effort straight at Richard Chipuwa.

Despite creating few chances, it was Wanderers who scored in the 31st minute through Nyangulu who was found unmarked inside the six-yard box by Yamikani Chester, 0-1.

Bullets almost equalized through Hassan Kajoke moments later when he received a through ball from Babatunde but the forward was too slow to make a decision with his weaker shot easily saved by Chipuwa.

In the 38th minute, Msowoya’s long range shot was saved by Chipuwa for a corner which he also did well by denying Hassan Kajoke from scoring.

In the second half, Pasuwa brought in MacFallen Mgwira for Kajoke and this change brought some rhythm to Bullets who were now attacking from all angles in search of the equalizer but Chipuwa was very outstanding for the visitors.

Wanderers almost buried the game in their favor in the 51st minute when Chimango Kayira lost possession to Chester who made a quick decision to release Wisdom Mpinganjira but the winger was very unlucky as he was denied by the post.

At the other end, a cross from Babatunde into the box was well connected by Mgwira who thought the ball was inside the net only to be denied by Chipuwa’s brilliant save for a corner.

Four minutes later, Bullets created another golden opportunity when Babatunde delivered a very dangerous ball into the box but Peter Cholopi arrived very fast to clear the ball away for a corner when Mgwira was just seconds away from putting the ball into the back of the net.

Pasuwa made another change when he brought in Selemani for Nkhoma and the newly introduced man nearly made an imminent impact when his beautiful pass inside the box was whisked away by Yunus Sherrif, with Babatunde waiting to just produce a simple tap in.

As Bullets kept on attacking, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira sensed danger and introduced Rafick Namwera and Mike Kaziputa for Mpinganjira and Vitumbiko Kumwenda.

And it was in the 75th minute where Wanderers had their best chance in the half when Chester dribbled past Chirwa to find Nyangulu who had a clear view of the goal and did everything right to shoot at goal but Chimbamba produced a fantastic save to keep Bullets in the game.

In the 77th minute, Zicco Mkanda and Alick Lungu were introduced for Babatunde and Yamikani Fodya to try to increase their attacking options upfront.

And Bullets thought they had found the equalizer but twice in a row, Mkandawire’ powerful headers missed the goal mouth with just an inch and despite pressing for the much needed goal, Bullets’ dominance over Wanderers finally came to an end with a defeat which has seen the log leaders leading with just one point with two games to play.

Their next assignment is an away fixture to Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

Bullets are still top of the standings with 56 points from 28 games whilst Wanderers are third with 51 points from 27 games.