Malawi prepared to work with China on wealth creation – Mkaka  

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka has expressed admiration over China’s development trajectory that has enabled the country to lift over 100 million people out of extreme poverty and he has stated that Malawi is prepared to work with China on wealth creation.

He was speaking last Friday, 24th September, 2021, during an Online Reception on the commemoration of the 72nd Founding Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Mkaka said the Government of Malawi is prepared to work more closely with the Government of China in the areas of wealth creation as espoused in the Malawi2063 (MW2063) launched in January, 2021.

He further stated that the Government of Malawi attaches greater importance to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which can help the country in advancing in the areas of agriculture, industrialization, infrastructural development, human capital development, health, private sector development and digital technology, among others.

In his remarks, His Excellency Liu Hongyang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Malawi, stated that the relations between Malawi and China have developed significantly for mutual benefit of both countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in December, 2007.

He reported on the development support that the Government of China has provided to the Government of Malawi recently, including COVID-19 related medical assistance, construction of five community technical colleges, new medical equipment for Mzuzu Central Hospital and ongoing construction of a dual-carriage from Mchinji round-about to Kanengo junction.

Going forward, he committed for all round cooperation between Malawi and China, through FOCAC and BRI as well as other mechanisms. He also committed to supporting the Government of Malawi in the implementation of the Malawi 2063 (MW2063).

The National Day of the People’s Republic of China is normally celebrated annually on 1st October but was this year held virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.