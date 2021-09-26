Devotion: Don’t just follow crowds

Exodus 23: 2 “You shall not follow a crowd to do evil; nor shall you bear witness at a trial so as to side with a multitude to pervert justice.”

jority rule may work well in politics but not in the things of God. When something is Trending, it doesn’t automatically mean is approved by God. You need to stand by what is right according to the Word of God. We don’t just follow multitudes.

Matthew 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate, because the gate is wide and the way is spacious that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. But the gate is narrow and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Actually many people are walking in the wide path that leads to destruction. The fact that something is done by the educated and rich people doesn’t make it right either. Narrow path is the path taken by few but has a good ending. This is the path of righteousness.

3 Hebrew boys Shadrach, Micheck and Abednego refused to do what the multitudes were doing. They followed the will of God.

We don’t conform to what the world is doing. We stand by the Word and we conform to the standards of the Word of God.

Romans 12:2 “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is the good, well-pleasing, and perfect will of God.”

In time of crisis how did the men and women of Faith respond to situation. How did Jesus our Master respond when the boat was about to sink. Did he cry out? Did he panick? Did he complain? Did he murmur?

Learn from the Word and conform to such standards.

CONFESSION

I am above and not below. I refuse to do be common. I choose to do it differently according to the Word of God. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

