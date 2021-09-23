Man dupes two Mozambicans out of K950,000

Police in Mulanje have arrested a man for stealing K950,000 from two Mozambicans who wanted their money to be multiplied using charms.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Gresham Ngwira has confirmed the arrest of Evance Banda.

According to Ngwira, Police at a road block along Mulanje-Muloza Road saw the two Mozambicans, Dalitso Office and Mabvuto, carrying cartons.

The officers demanded to know what was in the cartons and the Mozambicans said there was money inside.

Office and John said the cartons contained money. But upon opening the cartons, police found tiny pieces of K2000 notes.

The discovery also surprised the Mozambicans as they believed that Banda had multiplied their money.

According to the two Mozambicans, on September 18, 2021, Banda gave them charms to help them multiply their money. Apparently, Banda stuffed cartons with tiny pieces of K2,000 notes and claimed to have multiplied the Mozambicans’ money.

Police have since arrested Banda over the theft of K950,000.