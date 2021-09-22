Three drivers fined for causing death by reckless driving

Three drivers in Dowa have been ordered to pay a fine of K250,000 for causing death by reckless driving.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that the first convict Kondwani Lemani, 31, committed the offence on August 6 2021 at Mtimaukanena Village along Lumbadzi-Mponela Road in Dowa where he caused the death of 22-year-old Mtendere Lungu due to reckless driving of a motor vehicle registration number NS 4720 Honda Pastel.

Another convict is Nyozani Banda aged 38. During the night of March 13 this year, he was driving a Sienta registration number DA 9062 Toyota Sienta. He caused the death of 39-year-old Henderson Mtapa at Besela Village along Dowa-Dzaleka Road in Dowa District due to reckless driving.

The third convict, Pilirani Kachigwada, 33, on June at Ndekwa Village along Ndekwa-Chitambala earth road in Dowa District caused the death of 17-year-old Gilimoni Dembo due to negligent driving of a motor vehicle registration number DA 8117 Toyota Dyna.

Appearing before court, the three drivers pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by reckless driving contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni asked the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offenders as a deterrent to other drivers who are fond of driving reckless along the roads of Malawi.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri ordered the rivers to pay a fine of K25,000 each. The three drivers have since paid the fines.