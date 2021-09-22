I am on track – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is making good progress in achieving the campaign promises he made to Malawians arguing that his administration is “covering good ground”, citing the rule of law as one of his achievements.

He made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo on Monday.

Chakwera, who sounded exhausted in the interview, also claimed that he has been able “to contain the virus, the coronavirus, Covid-19”.

When asked to list the progress he has made since coming to office, Chakwera said his administration has a laid a strong foundation for stronger institutions which operate independently in terms of governance and fit against corruption.

“We believe that we are making good progress in following the rule of law by making sure that we do not do things willy-nilly but following what the law says.

“So, it may appear to some people as being too slow but we are very meticulous,” said Chakwera.

He added that the Tonse Alliance Government has also contained the Covid-19 pandemic to the end that there is social cash transfer for those struggling badly.

The Malawi leader, however, did not talk about the progress on his promises to create a million jobs, revive the country’s economy and implement infrastructure projects.

On Covid-19 vaccine, Chakwera said there is need to address issues of inequality in access to vaccines. He noted that Malawi has vaccinated 2.5percent of the population but it’s not where Malawi wants to be.

He then expressed support for the call by World Health Organization (WHO) that countries should ensure that they vaccinate 40 percent of their population by December amid reports that 100 million vaccine doses stockpiled in the global North will expire in December.

He said: “It’s a good call, an I would say that it would go a long way in making sure that we have more in the lobal south getting vaccinated.”