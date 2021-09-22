Devotion: The word is living and active

Hebrews 4:12 “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

The Word of God is living and powerful. The Word translated powerful is Greek Word Energies and it also means productive, energetic, operative and effective.

That means you can make the Word be productive in your life. You can choose to make the Word energetic, operative and effective. Don’t allow your life to be dull. Your life shouldn’t be ineffective. Don’t allow your life to lack energy. Energize your life by meditating and speaking the Word continually.

Psalm 8:2 “Out of the mouth of babies and nursing infants you have ordained strength…”

Even if it is babies that are speaking the Word of God, it’s still strength to them. So if the Word is strength to babies, what about adults? Therefore you cannot ignore the power of Word in your mouth.

Acts 19:20 “So the word of the Lord grew mightily and prevailed.”

The Word can be grown and as the Word grows, it dominates and prevails over all circumstances in life. The power in the Word prevails always. Continued Study and meditation of the Word grows that Word in you.

Additional scriptures:

Colossians 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.”

Psalm 1:2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.”

Confession

The Word is working and prevailing in my life and circumstances. The Word of God in my mouth is my strength. That Word makes me a success. In Jesus name. Amen

