State Capture? Chakwera meets controversial Pakistani business mogul Chaudhry

President Lazarus Chakwera has met businessperson Karamat Chaudhry Ullah who in the past was accused of using the name of the Malawi President at the time to intimidate investigators of a corruption case.

A picture circulating on social media shows Chakwera and Chaudhry standing side by side after a meeting.

Chaudhry who is a member of a family that owns several businesses, is also president of the Pakistan Overseas Community Malawi.

In 2015, Karamat was accused of depositing K2 million into the account of the Anti-Corruption Bureau director at the time, Lucas Kondowe.

Together with Azhar Chaudhry, he was also reportedly being investigated over tax evasion, money laundering, corruption and forex externalization.

According to a published report, one of the Chaudhrys had a picture of himself with former President Peter Mutharika and the family used the picture to threaten investigators.

They also claimed that they were financing Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party hence were untouchables.

The picture of Chaudhry and Chakwera has raised concerns that Chaudhry has made new connections within the Tonse Alliance administration.