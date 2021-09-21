Devotion: Rejoice and be glad everyday

Psalm 118:24 “This is the day that Yahweh has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it!”

Every day is a rejoicing day regardless of what is happening around you. In the Old Testament they were admonished to rejoice and be glad every day. In the New Testament we are admonished to rejoice not only everyday but always or continuous rejoice within the day.

This is actually repeated in the same verse in scriptures: Phillip 4:4 “Rejoice in the Lord always! Again I will say, “Rejoice!”

Our joy is not dependent on what has happened or not happened. Our joy is not happiness. Happiness depends on what has happened or not happened. Our joy is dependent on the Lord and that is why the Bible says rejoicing in the Lord. We aren’t admonished to rejoice over something no! We are told to rejoice in the Lord always. This means we are independent of circumstances and we are dependent on God.

Habakkuk 3:17-18 “For though the fig tree doesn’t flourish, nor fruit be in the vines; the labor of the olive fails, the fields yield no food; the flocks are cut off from the fold, and there is no herd in the stalls: yet I will rejoice in Yahweh. I will be joyful in the God of my salvation!”

One of the big weapons the enemy uses to discourage believers is loss of joy. When you lose joy you lose strength to do anything. Therefore maintain your joy and you will maintain your strength and direction of whatever task you are doing in life.

Nehemiah 8:10 “….Don’t be grieved, for the joy of Yahweh is your strength.”

CONFESSION

This is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it. My joy is independent of circumstances and dependent on the Lord. In Jesus Name. Amen.