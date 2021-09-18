Bangula woman wants to contest in 2025 presidential elections

A woman based at Bangula in Nsanje has shown interest to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, the woman identified as Phoebe Bilimita, says she is ready to fight for the presidency in 2025.

According to Bilimita, she will be vying for the presidential seat in 2025 as a candidate for her Chisomo Party (CP).

Bilimita added that her intention to stand for presidency is based on bible teachings.

“On Ephesians 2 verse 1 we are told that grace comes from salvation and our party is based on grace.

“So, I am informing all Malawians that Mayi Bilimita will contest in the 2025 presidential elections,” said Bilimita.

Commenting on the video, Mish Kamtolo based in South Africa said Malawians must not judge a book by its cover.

“I think it’s possible that may deliver, let her contest in the 2025 presidential election,” said Kamtolo.

Recently, a well-known pastor based in South Africa, Pastor Hastings Salanje, also showed interest to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

In the elections, President Lazarus Chakwera, who was elected last year, is widely expected to seek re-election.