Devotion:  Keep your heart diligently

Luke 6:45 The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.

The good and the bad are brought forth from within the hearts of people. They are brought forth from the treasures of the heart and that’s what is experienced outside. This is the reason why you should treasure only good things so that you can bring forth good things. Keep your heart(spirit) diligently in order not to allow any negatives to be kept in it. Only allow good things to go in and be kept in the treasure house of your heart because that will determine the quality of life you live everyday.

Pro 4:23 “Guard your heart with all vigilance, for from it are the sources of life.”

Sources of life come from within you. Don’t blame others for good or bad. They come from within you. Blame yourself for keeping in the treasure room the bad because the more you keep them, the more you will walk on them.

Choose to keep the good in your heart. Keep the Word of God. Col 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and exhorting one another with all wisdom, singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, all with grace in your hearts to God.”

Don’t worry of anything that can remove your guarding system. Phillip 4:6-8 “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God. And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is worthy of respect, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if something is excellent or praiseworthy, think about these things.”

CONFESSION

I am keeping good in my treasure house. Every day I refuse to treasure bad thoughts and any negatives. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265999426247