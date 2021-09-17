Castel to sell Mzuzu depot, head office

Castel Malawi Limited says plans are in place to sell its Mzuzu Depot premises and head office administration block.

The company’s Director of Human Resources Naomi Banda has revealed the plans in a memo to employees dated 16 September, 2021.

According to Banda, the sale of the two buildings will allow the company to raise funds for the construction of a new state of the art office complex in Blantyre which will have all facilities required for a head office.

Banda added that in Mzuzu, the company will replace the depot with a new distribution centre.

“Management is aware that there could be a lot of speculations because of this decision and this is the reason we want our employees to be informed in advance and be part of the new development,” said Banda in the letter.

She, however, did not say if jobs will be affected during the process.

Between 2019 and 2020, Castel fired about 300 workers as the company claimed that it had been making losses for years.

The fired workers last year dragged the company to court for unfair dismissal. According to the workers, Castel had been filling the posts which were left by the fired employees.