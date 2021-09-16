My Bucks & LWB move to simplify utility payments

MyBucks Banking Corporation has partnered Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to simplify payment of water bills for consumers in Lilongwe City and surrounding areas via MyBucks’ Mobile banking platform.

My Bucks Head of Channels Felix Chitera said the partnership fulfils MyBucks aspiration to becoming the best digital bank as they are now providing a smart, safe and convenient way to consumers by simplifying their utility bill payments.

” By doing this, we have not only simplified customers’ lives in terms of convenience but we have also provided a safe platform for them to purchase their utility needs promptly.”

He added that “the payment transactions will be free of charge. Customers with prepaid meters simply have to dial our *632# Flex Mobile banking code, and follow the prompts under bill payments on the mobile menu, to which a system generated token will be sent to their phone in real time”.

On his part, Lilongwe Water Board Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe said the partnership between LWB and MyBucks gives LWB customers additional platform to transact at their most convenient time.

“The partnership is in line with our vision of becoming a leading customer-focused and financially viable water and sanitation utility in Africa. As the Board, we strive to find better and more secure means of servicing our customers. MyBucks is going to offer another simplified water payment dimension for our customers,” Mbewe said.