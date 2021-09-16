Govt raises price of AIP fertilizer

Government say farmers will now be paying K7,500 for a 50KG bag of fertilizer under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

This is an increase from the K4,495 which farmers were paying under the AIP in the 2020/21 farming season.

The Government has, however, maintained the number of beneficiaries which is at 3.7 million farmers.

Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and Minister of Civic Education Timothy Mtambo held a press briefing in Lilongwe today where the decision was announced.

Lowe noted that fertilizer is now selling at 50 KG per bag and this has forced government to increase the amount which farmers contribute.

For every 50KG bag, Government will be contributing K19 500. On Seeds, Government will be contributing K3365. The AIP was allocated K142 billion in the budget and K124.74 billion for fertilizer.

Under the programme, 30,000 farmers from Nsanje and Chikwawa are expected to receive two oats each instead of fertilizer and seeds. These farmers will also contribute K7,500 each.

According to Lowe, 44, 000 beneficiaries have been removed from the list of beneficiaries after it was discovered that they are civil servants.

Speaking at the briefing, Minister of Information Kazako said representatives of farmers were consulted before the price of fertilizer was increased and the farmers accepted the price rise.

Kazako claimed that some stakeholders wanted farmers to be contributing K10,000 per be but government decided to set a lower price.

Gospel Kazako minister of Information says Government consulted on the K7500 fertilizer price and several stakeholders including farmers said they are okay with the increase.