FAM fines Silver Strikers K3.7M, bans Silver Stadium for one year

…A Bullets supporter who was beaten during the game

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has moved with unusual haste to hand down a K3, 750, 000 fine to Silver Strikers Football Club for spectator misbehavior during the quarterfinal match against Nyasa Big Bullets in the inaugural FDH Bank Knockout Cup at Silver Stadium last month.

The Central Bankers were found guilty of nine charges after one of their supporters, Mulo Makina, organized caliphate against Bullets players, team officials and supporters prior to the game on 18th August, 2021.

The Competitions Committee had a meeting on Friday, 10th September in Blantyre where the Area 47 side was found on the wrong side of the law in relation to the events that happened before, during and after the match.

The nine charges leveled against Silver Strikers include failure to prevent their supporters from beating Nyasa Big Bullets officials, insulting FAM and Match officials, inciting hatred and violence as well as failure to control influx of supporters into the Stadium by opening the gates and allowing fans into the facility against the FAM Covid-19 Regulations on playing football behind closed doors.

According to FAM, Silver Strikers FC failed to take precautionary measures to prevent supporters and players from showering insults on FAM officials hence the club has been fined K300,000.

The club has been fined K500,000 for failing to prevent supporters from beating Nyasa Big Bullets’ Officials Stone Mwamadi and Mabvuto Chiwambo, unknown Bullets supporters and FAM Match Official Gomezgani Zakazaka as well as bullying Nyasa Big Bullets players and officials by pouring urine on them contrary to Article 24.12 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations.

FAM also found that Silver supporters led by Mulo Makina provoked Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club supporters and engaged in violent conduct towards them. FAM has fined the club K500,000.

Silver Strikers, during the match, failed to control the influx of their supporters into the stadium by opening the gates and allowing fans into the Stadium which is against the FAM COVID-19 Regulations on playing behind closed doors. The club has been strongly warned to ensure precautionary measures are taken to avoid a repeat of the same in future.

FAM also found that Silver Striker FC failed to prevent their supporters led by Mulo Makina from disturbing their opponents team talk when the supporters invaded the dressing room area and prevented Nyasa Big Bullets players and team officials from accessing their dressing room at half time. For this, Silver has been fined K450,000.

According to FAM, Silver did not comply with FAM’s requests for information on names of supporters who were in company of Mr. Mulo Makina contrary to Article 110 of the FAM Disciplinary Code. The club has been told to submit the names before their next official fixture or risk sanctions.

Another charge Silver faced is that it failed to control supporters led by one, Mr Mulo Makina from engaging in improper conduct towards match officials and opponents against the spirit of fair play and brought the game of football, FAM and sponsor into disrepute contrary to article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code. For this, the club has been fined K2 million.

FAM has also imposed a one-year ban on Silver Stadium for one year.

“Silver Strikers is banned from playing official matches organised by FAM and its Member Associations at the Silver Stadium for a period of one year effective the date of this letter,” concludes the statement signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

This means Silver Strikers will play the majority of the 2022 season away from their Stadium.

Their next match against Ntopwa FC in the Super League will be played elsewhere as the ban comes into effect with immediate effect.