FAM bites hard as Silver Strikers fan gets banned for life

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has taken the unprecedented step of banning a Silver Strikers supporter, Mulo Makina, from stadiums for life after he was found guilty of various charges, including pouring urine on players and invading dressing room during a match between Silver and Bullets in Lilongwe last month.

Makina, who assembled a group of youngsters to cause havoc at Silver Stadium, was found guilty of beating opponents which is contrary to article 24.12 of the 2021 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations, and bullying opponents by pouring urine on Bullets players, officials and supporters, contrary to Article 24.12.

Makina was also found guilty of inciting violence by provoking Bullets supporters and engaging in violent conduct towards them and disturbing opponents team talk by invading the dressing room area and preventing Bullets players and officials from accessing their dressing room contrary to Article 24.20 of the FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations.

According to the verdict released by the governing body, Makina has been banned for life from all football activities organized by the association with immediate effect.

Before giving out the punishment, FAM had taken into account previous record in which he was heavily involved in violence and hooliganism at football matches.

According to FAM, Makina was once arrested by Police in 2013 and was banned for two years after being implicated in the violence at a Super League match between Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers at Balaka Stadium which left one supporter dead.

Makina was also banned by FAM for two years in 2011 after being found guilty of inciting violence that led to abandonment of a FISD Cup semifinal match between Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers. The ban is still valid till date but the Central Bankers have been failing to enforce it as ordered by Football Association of Malawi.

It was also reported by FAM that Makina was banned by Silver Strikers for three football seasons after he was involved in a violence that led to ugly scenes and fracas at Silver Stadium soon after a TNM Super League game against Kamuzu Barracks by forcing his way into the dressing room where he, together with others, attacked the visitors’ Security Officer.

FAM has described Makina as a “threat to the integrity of Malawi football” hence does not deserve to be anywhere near it.

“Mr. Makina is hereby banned from all Association Football activities for Life with immediate effect,” reads part of the document.

FAM has since advised the Area 47 based side to adhere to the ban on Makina.

“Silver Strikers Football Club are hereby advised to ensure that, this time around, the individual ban conditions of Mr. Makina are adhered to, failure to do so will lead to sanctions against the club ranging from fines to points deductions.”

“The Super League of Malawi, Malawi Police Service and National Stewards Committee herein copied are advised to ensure that there is compliance of Mr. Makina’s ban,” reads the verdict.

During the fracas, Bullets team had to evacuate the Stadium using a Silver Strikers bus as a caliphate was put in place against the visiting team by Makina and his thugs.