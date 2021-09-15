Woman arrested over baby’s death

Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody 22-year-old Steria Manda who is accused of killing her newly born baby boy.

Nkhotakota Police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Malimwe has confirmed the arrest.

Accordin to Malimwe, on September 13, 2021 at around 04:00 hours, the suspect went to St Anne’s Mission Hospital complaining of abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

Whilst at the hospital being attended by the nurse, she asked to answer a call of nature. In the ladies’ room, it is believed that she delivered of a baby boy.

Later, she came out with a dead body in her hands. The body had fractures on both arms and bruises on the neck.

Nurses at the hospital were shocked and reported the matter to Nkhotakota Police Station where officers swiftly went to the hospital.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital established that strangulation and head injury are the causes of the death.

Meanwhile, the suspect has confessed to have twisted the neck of the newly born baby, but she is mum on the reasons for doing that.

Currently, the suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Steria Manda hails from Matola village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitsemphere in Kasungu district.