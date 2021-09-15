Usisya police unit reopens

Malawi Police has reopened Usisya Police Unit in Nkhatabay which was closed in July after being damaged by community members.

Speaking when he presided over the opening ceremony, Commissioner of Police responsible for the Northern Region, Richard Luhanga, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, challenged traditional leaders to take a leading role in ensuring that youths desist from violent criminal activities and mob justice.

Luhanga expressed optimism that services rendered to community will help improve their relations in a strive towards fighting of crime.

Luhanga reassured the community of police support in enhancing security in the area.

Earlier, Officer In-Charge for Nkhatabay Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Morgan Dzonzi asked community members to be on their guard against attacks on the police, whom he described as their partners in ensuring security in the area.

Dzonzi, disclosed that police have not shelved cases which some people in the area are suspected to have taken part in the damaging of the Police Unit in July this year.

He added that the past should help them learn and plan for better future in safety and security.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman Muwa of the area claimed that his subjects have languished following their malicious conduct. He warned his subjects against taking the law into their own hands, rather, they should always resolve differences amicably.

The ceremony was patronized by several village heads, members of the business community, civil servants including teachers and members of the newly oriented Oversight Committee.