Tawonga rejoins Silver

Midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi has rejoined Silver Strikers, ten years after the player left the Super League club.

Chimodzi has signed a two-year deal that will see him through to 2023.

The player left Silver Strikers 10 years ago to play for Santos in South Africa where he played over 50 games for the South African club.

In his ten years away, he mainly played in Europe where he featured for Greek sides Iraklis Pschanon and Platinias before going to Cyprus to play for AE Zakakiou Parti, Lysi, Karmiotissa and recently, Omonia Aradippou.

The central bankers have roped in him on a free transfer, according to club Chief Executive Officer Thokozani Chimbali.

The player had been training with the main team for over 2 months.

Chimbali told Silver Strikers website that Tawonga is one of the very few players who have European experience in the country and bringing that quality with him to the squad will be beneficial to the team that has a lot of young players.

“We expect a lot from Tawonga Chimodzi, both on and off the pitch we expect him to showcase his expertise, experience and leadership qualities suffice to say this is a good addition to our team,” said Chimbali.

“We are not just signing players anyhow, we are looking at what value they bring to the team and the three players that were here before understand our philosophy, they are leaders and very disciplined said the Club CEO.

This is the 3rd signing of a former Silver player under 10 months with the returns of Frank Banda and Blessings Tembo.

Source: Silver Strikers