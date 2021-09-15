Former AHL CEO Matabwa arrested over theft of K20 billion

Police have arrested former chief executive officer of Auction Holdings Limited (AHL), Evans Matabwa, and three others in connection to theft of K20 billion at Malawi Leaf Company which is a subsidiary of AHL.

The other three are former General Manager of Malawi Leaf Company Jimmy Kasamale, former Fianancial Controller at Malawi Leaf Francis Madona and businessperson Arthur Madikhula who owns Master Freight Shipping Company, Mauzi Contractors and Global Tobacco Company.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the four were arrested on Tuesday are currently being held at Lilongwe Police Station.

“They have been arrested on suspicion that they conspired and stole over K20 billion company money,” said Kadadzera.

He added that the theft occurred between 2012 and 2017 at Malawi Leaf at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

The suspects will answer charges of theft, conspiracy, abuse of office, fraud other than false pretence, negligence and money laundering.

Matabwa, 51, hails from Semu Village, Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thylo, Kasamale, 46, comes from Nachipo Village, Traditional Authority Mkumba in Phalombe while Madona, 39, hails from Mlozi Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.

The businessperson Madikhula, 53, comes from Kaliati Village, Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe.

AHL Group has been struggling financially and for several months between September, 2020 and March this year the company failed to pay its workers.