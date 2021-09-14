It never rains for Thom Mpinganjira: New investigation to be instituted

A new probe is expected to be instituted into businessperson Thom Mpinganjira’s TFM Trust over alleged illegal donations.

The High Court last week convicted Mpinganjira of attempting to offer a K100 million bribe to judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case so that they should rule in favour of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During trial for the case, Mpinganjira in his testimony told the court that he had been lending and donating money to politicians and political parties including millions to President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

He also said that he lent the DPP over K900 million through his TFM Trust.

Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle said in her ruling that it is clear that Mpinganjira wanted the election case to be in favour of the DPP because of the loan.

She, however, said TFM Trust is not a legally registered lending institution in the country hence the transactions between the Trust and the DPP raised suspicions.

She then proposed that authorities should investigate the illegal transactions.

Mpinganjira is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison awaiting sentencing on the judge bribery case.