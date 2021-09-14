Child dies, two others hospitalized after eating wild beans in Mangochi

A two-year-old boy has died while his two brothers aged 10 and 12 are admitted at Makanjira Health Centre after eating wild beans locally known as ndozi.

The boy has been identified as Faruk lssah while his brothers are Haji Issah, 12 and Yulard lssah, 10.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened on Monday at Malufu Village Traditional Authority Makanjira in the district.

She added that on the previous day before the incident, the mother to the three Zione lndia, 38, cooked wild beans which she got from nearby Langwe hill.

“The same night, all the family members fell sick and became unconscious soon after eating the beans,” Daudi said.

They were rushed to Makanjira Health Centre where Faruk was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The two siblings are receiving treatment at the same hospital while the mother was treated as an outpatient.

Meanwhile specimen of the suspected poisonous food has been collected for further examination.

The deceased hailed from Malufu Village Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.