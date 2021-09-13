Five die in road accident in Zomba

Five people have died in a road accident along Ku Chawe road in Zomba.

Zomba police station spokesperson has confirmed, saying the accident happened at around 10 O’clock this morning.

A lorry coming from the directions of Chawe collided with a Tata, killing five people.

There have been a series of accidents on the roads of Malawi over the past few weeks.

Last week, two people were killed in Ntcheu and 21 people were killed in another accident in the same district in August. Earlier this month, six people also died in an accident in Mangochi.

On Social media, Malawians have been demanding lasting solutions to reduce the accidents.