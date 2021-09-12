Man dies after woman locks him in her car over debt

A 35-year old woman has been charged with murder over the death of a 25-year-old man who died after the woman locked him in her car because he was failing to settle a debt.

Phalombe Police Public Relations Officer Jimmy Kapanja has identified the suspect as Chimwemwe Salawe Mwale while the man has been identified as Emmanuel Maganga.

According to Kapanja, Mwale sells her items on credit. She sold items to Maganga and he had been failing to pay the money.

On Friday at around 11am the two met at Holy Family Mission Hospital and Mwale locked Maganga in her motor vehicle and went to attend to other customers.

While inside the locked motor vehicle, Maganga became weak and started vomiting and opening bowels.

He was taken to Holy Family Mission Hospital before being referred to Zomba Central Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Samples have been collected for further analysis at Central Laboratory.

Mwale has since been arrested and she appear in court to answer the charge of murder.

The suspect hails from Poko Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji District.