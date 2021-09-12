Gospel artist Shupo tells life experience in a new single: Testimony’

Fast uprising upcoming Gospel Musician Shupo Siwande has dropped a single titled Testimony where he is exalting God for changing his life story and also encouraging Christians to trust God saying he answers prayers.

Recorded at OBK records, testimony has been released as an appetizer to gospel music lovers ahead of an album scheduled for release on 24 September this year.

Speaking in an interview, Siwande said he has seen the width and length of the power of God who in his own time makes everything beautiful and he decided to share the story using his God given talent to also motivate others not to lose hope.

Siwande who is currently working as a banker said he once became destitute for failing to pay rentals and did various businesses including selling charcoal but nothing changed until he gave his life to God and things started working for better.

“As a Christian, I decided to share my story using this song and I believe someone will be encouraged to keep trusting God. I am coming from a poor background but God has taken me from grass to grace and this is a reason why I am preaching his goodness.

“Our best−no matter how good−become incomplete if we take God out of the equation,” he said.

As an artist, in his newly released songs Shupo has brought a new touch of diversity which people in the gospel circles had been missing.

Shupo started his music journey at a tender age but came in the limelight in 2016 when he formed a duet with his brother Steve but later disbanded later in 2018 and he has been continuing as a solo artist.