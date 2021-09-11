Immigration arrests 13 Burundians, one Malawian in Chitipa

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Chitipa yesterday arrested 13 Burundian nationals for illegal entry and one Malawian for helping the foreigners enter the country illegally.

A team of officers led by the officer in charge for Chitipa Immigration office, Superintendent Mterekesya, managed to apprehend the 13 after receiving a tip from well-wishers that suspicious people were within the area.

The team also managed to apprehend a Malawian, Jackson Kayuni from Mwankumbwa village in Chitipa who played a role of keeping the foreigners in his house.

A motorbike which was used to transport the 13 Burundians from Isongole in Tanzania to Malawi has also been confiscated.

Amongst the arrested persons are two women and one minor.

All the 13 Burundians are to answer charges of Illegal entry contrary to Malawi Immigration act Section 21(1) and the Malawian is to answer the offence of aiding and abetting unlawful entry contrary to section 36 of Malawi Immigration act.

Currently all the suspects are being kept at Chitipa Prison awaiting legal proceedings.