‘Fatsani’ nominated for award in Zambia

Malawian movie, ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’, has been nominated for an award at the Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia.

The nomination was announced today during a virtual press conference held by organizers of the festival, Sotambe Film Institute.

Fatsani has been nominated in the feature film award of the year category. Nominees also include another Malawi movie titled Sowing Seeds. There are also 12 other movies: Three from Zimbabwe, two from Zambia and one each from Uganda, United States, South Africa, Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya and Botswana.

Fatsani movie Producer, Hastings Hago Golosi, said the nomination is proof that film production in Malawi can compete at a high level.

“We are very happy and encouraged by this nomination. In an industry where we are seeing more movies coming up, the nomination offers us hope as a country and to every movie producer to keep going forward,” said Golosi.

During the Sotambe Film Festival which will be held from 21st to 25th September, Fatsani will also be premiered in Zambia during a red-carpet event on September 24.

Fatsani is a movie about a girl who is forced to sell bananas in the streets after her school closes due to corruption as well as sanitation issues.

Speaking during the event today, Fatsani movie director Gift Sukez Sukali said the movie seeks to create awareness about the rights of children rights who are forced to live and sell items in the streets.

He added that the movie also aims to show impacts of road accidents, how negligence lead to violation of children’s rights as well as highlight the issues street vendors face.