Blantyre is safe – Police

Blantyre Police has refuted reports that there is a security lapse in the commercial capital.

Earlier this week, the social media was flooded with reports that gangs of armed young men are causing havoc in Blantyre city in early hours of evening.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station, Blantyre Police spokesperson Peter Mchiza said they have not received any report on the matter, as such there is no danger.

“We haven’t received any report regarding such a case, we are trying our best to make sure that the city is clean,” said Mchiza

According to the police, some misguided people are fabricating such stories to cause panic among the city residents.

In reaction to the matter, a city resident who opted for anonymity has blamed the police for not taking the matter seriously.

“Instead of looking into the matter they have rushed to quash the reports. I for one do not think anyone can fabricate such a story, for what benefit?” he said.