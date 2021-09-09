Devotion: Don’t go back

Hebrew 10:38-39 BBE “But the upright man will be living by his faith; and if he goes back, my soul will have no pleasure in him. But we are not of those who go back to destruction; but of those who have faith even to the salvation of the soul.”

The scripture above says we are not of those who go back to destruction. Don’t desire to go back to the old life. Have faith even if you meet challenges in the new life.

The old life may be two fold.

The first one is the life before you become born again. That life shouldn’t be desirable anymore. There are those who say “Before I was born again, I used to make more money and live a happy life. I miss those good old days.”

This is the lie of the enemy. There are no good old days outside Christ. The Bible says we should count all those things as nothing in order to embrace Christ.

Phillip 3:8 EE “And it is not only those things that are worth nothing to me. Now I think that all things are worth nothing, because of Christ. The only thing that is really important to me is to know Christ Jesus, my Lord. That is the most important thing. I have lost everything for him. But all the things that I have lost are only like dirt to me. I think about them like that, so that I can have Christ.”

The second one are those who were called into a special ministry and wish they go back to their secular jobs. They may sound like “Before I was a Pastor, I used to be a Bank Manager and was making more money and I wish I get back to my good old days.”

Don’t be like Lot’s wife. She was told not to look back but she didn’t obey. Although they were advancing out of Sodom, the heart of Lot’s wife was on what they left behind. As a result she lost even her own life. When God calls you into special ministry, don’t even look back. It’s more honorable to serve God than money.

Luk 17:32-33 “Remember Lot’s wife. Whoever seeks to keep his life will lose it, but whoever loses it will preserve it.”

CONFESSION

I am advancing and making strides in my Christian walk and my calling. Am not of those who go back to destruction. I walk by faith and not by sight. Am a winner always in Jesus Name. Amen