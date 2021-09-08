Ministry of Health ready to issue COVID vaccine certificates

The Ministry of Health says it has completed implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine certification process and the ministry is ready to issue certificates to fully vaccinated people.

Secretary for Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo has said this in a statement this morning.

According to Mwansambo, individuals who were fully vaccinated – those that have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine – are eligible to obtain their COVID-19 certificate.

The vaccinated individuals can present the certificates to authorities where there is need for proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

“The certificate will be issued as a digital copy, which can be saved and presented digitally or printed into a hardcopy, as and when such may be required,” said Mwansambo.

The certificate will be generated through the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 electronic vaccine (e-vaccine) registry – an electronic system containing records of each person who has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Each individual vaccine record has been assigned a Unique Identifier (Unique ID) called an EPI number. The EPI number for each record is different; hence, each EPI number belongs to only one individual in the system. This EPI number will be used to generate the COVID-19 certificate. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated will receive their EPI number through an SMS from the Ministry of Health,” said Mwansambo.

In order to generate the certificate, an individual will be required to go to the official Ministry of Health COVID-19 website:https://covid19.health.gov.mw/

On the home page, there is a link to the COVAX dashboard. The link to the COVAX dashboard will take them to the COVID-19 vaccine certification space. An individual will enter their EPI number and then generate the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. The system will only generate certificates for records that have been validated by the Expanded Programme for Immunization officials who will coordinate all enquiries for the vaccine certification.

Mwansambo said people who will be experiencing any challenges in generating their certificate can contact the Ministry toll free number 929.