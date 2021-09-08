Chombo names U20 squad for World Cup qualifiers

Malawi U20 National Women’s team Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has named a 32-member squad to start camp in preparation for back to back 2022 Costa Rica FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Preliminary Round qualifying matches against Zambia later this month.

Chombo has recalled five players who were part of the team that played Zimbabwe in the U20 World Cup preliminary round games in January last year.

They include defenders Chikondi Duwe and Justina Jumbo, midfielders Memory Kulemeka and Tendai Sani as well as striker Chisomo Banda.

There are also some players, who have been called for the Senior National Team camping which starts today in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA tournament who will also be considered for the U20 assignments.

The team is expected to start Camping in Lilongwe on September 12.

Malawi will start the WC Campaign away in Lusaka on September 26, before hosting Zambia in the second leg between 7-9 October.

The winner between the two teams will face the winner between Mauritania and Ghana in the next round.

Below is the full quad:

Goalkeepers: Patricia Kachepa (Ascent Academy), Bridget Daniel (Chisomo Academy), Mwawi Witness (Sitima Yoce), Yamikani Kaonga (Topik), Ndaziona Phiri (Chilinde Queens)

Defenders: Chikondi Duwe (TC 11), Justina Jumbo (Topik), Farai Phiri (Chisomo Academy), Sharon Ndimau (Blantyre Zero), Chikondi Mgodi (Chisomo Academy), Sungani Mangani (Bangwe Super Queens), Faith Chimzimu (Ascent Academy), Alinafe Majola (Skippers), Martha Christopher (Skippers), Linda Mbalangwe (Ntopwa), Mirriam Leonard (Uwe Kicks)

Midfielders: Memory Kulemeka (Ascent Academy), Tendai Sani (Blantyre Zero), Caroline Mlenzo (Blantyre Zero), Linda Manda (Ekwendeni Sisters), Debora Henry (Gafu Sisters), Christina Phiri (CY Sisters), Evelyn Nthala (Hungry Lions), Rose Kabzere (Ascent Academy), Sara Mlimbika (Envirom)

Strikers: Mary Chindeya (Ntopwa), Kondawu Banda (Ntopwa), Wongani Mnenula (Bangwe Super Queens), Matamando Makawa (Attu Bullets), Ruth Gama (Moyale Sisters), Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy), Chisomo Banda (DD Sunshine), Lydia Mchochoma (Ntopwa), Mary Mbalangwe (Ntopwa)

Technical panel

Head Coach: Maggie Chombo Sadik

1st Assistant Coach: Scholastica Khunga

2nd Assistant Coach: Sungeni Msiska

Goalkeepers Trainer: Wilson Mkandawire

Fitness Trainer: Isaac Jomo Osman

Team Manager: Lina Mtegha

Team Doctor: Milly Kumwenda.

Source: FAM