Police arrest fake nurse in Lilongwe

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested at Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe where she posed as a nurse and allegedly stole money from patients.

The woman has been identified as Caroline Botha.

According to public broadcaster MBC, Botha used to hang around the health centre in a nurse’s uniform. Sometimes, she borrowed money from patients after lying that the hospital will repay.

On Monday, the head of the nurses at the health centre confronted her but she ran away. But she later went back to the health facility and police were alerted.

Kanengo Police Publicist Esther Makalani said the woman is being kept at Kanengo Police Station. The law enforcers have since launched investigations into the matter.