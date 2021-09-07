Mzuzu based U-20 team secures sponsorship from BICCO Opticals

A Mzuzu based U-20 team has secured sponsorship deal from BICCO Opticals.

The team has changed its name from Sanwecka to BICCO Opticals FC.

Founder and owner of Sanwecka FC Benjamin Thole said BICCO Opticals has taken over the team from Sanwecka permanently.

“The company inherits everything and is here to help the club for the long term, and the team now part ways with Sanwecka company,” said Thole.

Commenting on the matter, BICCO Optical company regional Manager James Mwanza said they are trying to sell the company through sports.

“We decided to sponsor the team so that the masses out there can know what we are doing and our services, we are a local norganization and part of our services goes to the youth, so you can see that BICCO is now sponsoring the Under 20 team, so it will help youth also to have something to do,” said Mwanza.

On his part, Football Association of Malawi Second Vice President Othaniel Hara hailed BICCO Opticals for helping to raise the bar as far as football is concerned.

“When such companies come to a team, we as FAM we are very happy. We are raising the bar, as a country we need to come together to help bringing football bars on top,” said Hara.

Meanwhile, BICCO Opticals FC are currently ending the first round of the First Capital Bank under 20 northern region league. Opticals are the defending Champions of FCB 2021 national league.