Lorry given to Govt over charcoal trafficking

A court in Lilongwe yesterday ordered forfeiture of a lorry to Malawi Government after a driver used the vehicle to transport 165 bags of charcoal.

The Lilongwe Senior Residence Magistrate Court has ordered also ordered the driver Mabvuto Shaviele to pay a fine of K400, 000 over Forestry related crimes.

Police prosecutor, Prescort Mwayiulipo, told the court that Shaviele was intercepted at around 06:30hrs on August 13, 2021 at Milala Trading Centre near Kasiya in Lilongwe where Police had mounted an adhoc checkpoint.

In the vehicle registration number KA4094, police found with 165 bags of charcoal.

In court, Shaviele was convicted of being found in possession and trafficking 165 bags of Charcoal without a permit which contravene section 68 (3) (a) of the Forest Act as amended by section 12 of the new amended Act No. 7 of 2020.

He was also found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without an insurance policy and driving a motor vehicle without certificate of fitness.

Shaviele was ordered to pay a fine of K150,000 for each of the forestry offences and K50,000 fine for each of the traffic offences.

He hails from Tamanimwendo village, Traditional Authority Mavwere, in Mchinji District.