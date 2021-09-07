Boy, 18, arrested for theft of motorcycles

Police at Ndirande in Blantyre are keeping in custody an 18-year-old boy for the offence of robbery with violence after he was involved in a series of theft of motorcycles in the area.

According to Ndirande police publicist Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda, the suspect has been identified as Mphatso Luwisi who has been arrested Tuesday this week.

Sergeant Nyirenda said Luwisi’s arrest follows a similar case in which on August 3, this year, he attempted to steal a motorcycle at Ndirande Malaysia after posing as a customer.

Considering the trend of events and the mode of operation surrounding the recent cases of theft of motorcycles in the area, the police launched further investigations which led to the arrest and subsequent recovery of the two Lifo motor cycles at Nchalo in Chikwawa district.

The suspect has so far admitted to have stolen motorcycles within Ndirande Malaysia and sold them in Chikwawa.

The police have since appealed to motorcycle operators to refrain from plying their business during odd hours as such tendency expose them to the risk of being attacked by robbers.

The suspect will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of robbery with violence which is contrary to section 301(2) of the penal code.

Mphatso Luwisi hails from Chimwaka village in the area of Traditional Authority N’gabu in Chikwawa district.