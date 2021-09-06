PLEM construction Indian worker attempts to rape Malawian lady in Mangochi

An Indian working for PLEM construction is alleged to have attempted to rape a woman in Mangochi and the company is concealing the issue by having the man flee Malawi for India.

According to a well-placed source, Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has been informed of the issue. However, instead of having the accused reported to the police, the contracting authority said they didn’t want the man working on their water project in Mangochi.

The source who confided in us said: “The man forced his hand on the woman’s private parts when she turned him down. He then wanted to force himself on her just before she freed herself from his grip.”

PLEM knows the man will be arrested if the issue is reported hence the company wants to cover up the alleged sexual abuse by sending the Indian worker to India.

SRWB is implementing the project to tap water from Lake Malawi at Nkhudzi Bay in Mangochi District in order to supply clean water to about 92,000 people.

Works include construction of treatment plants at the foot of Nkhudzi Bay with a reservoir tank on Nkhudzi Hill.

The hill is within Lake Malawi National Park which is a world heritage site and there have been concerns over the project from environmental organisations which are demanding a review of the project designs.