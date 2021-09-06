One person dies in minibus crash in Neno

A passenger has died after a minibus overturned several times at Chigona Village in Neno.

Eight other people suffered injuries in the car crash and they were taken to Neno District Hospital where seven were treated as outpatients.

Neno Police Public Relations Officer Austin Kamwendo has identified the passenger who has died as 67-year-old Elida Ntchentche.

According to Kamwendo, the vehicle, a Nissan Vannete minibus registration number BY 8231, was heading to Blantyre with 15 passengers on board.

At Chigona Village, the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner due to speeding and it overturned before resting in a maize field.

Kamwendo said the minibus was being driven by Mr. Medison Luya aged 38.