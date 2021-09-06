Man found naked in Soldier’s house

A man aged 18 has been arrested after being found naked in the house of a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier in Lilongwe.

Kawale Police Station Public Relations Officer, Mabvuto Phiri, has confirmed the incident and has identified the suspect as Thomas Banda.

Phiri said the incident occurred in the wee hours of September 6, 2021.

The MDF soldier who is based at Kamuzu Barracks told Police that he went to sleep earlier during the night of September 5, 2021 with the house properly locked.

At midnight he was surprised to hear a strange sound in the house signaling that someone had entered the house.

He went to check around and immediately spotted a naked man.

The soldier was even more surprised since his door and window were intact and had not been broken into.

Queried on how he had gotten into the house, the intruder failed to give an account on how he had found himself in and his motives as well.

The soldier handed over the man to Kawale Police Station.

Banda will appear in court soon to answer a charge of criminal trespassing.

He hails from Ganya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District.