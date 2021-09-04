JTI Leaf Malawi buys 40 million KGs of Tobacco

JTI Leaf Malawi says despite the persisting Covid-19 pandemic, the company has managed to buy 40 million kilograms of tobacco this year.

Addressing reporters from across the country during a virtual meeting on Wednesday JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Limbani Kakhome said unlike last year, this year their growers were allowed to attend the sales with all covid-19 protocols observed.

Kakhome said a total of 40 million kilograms of all types of tobacco were bought by the company in all the four tobacco marketing floors.

“JTI bought 40 million kilograms of Burley tobacco, the only variety the company buys. I would like to thank all our growers across Malawi for supplying us with high quality leaf,” he said.

“Malawi continues to do well quality wise. Our quality index this year has also improved over the years and this is a manifestation that the extension services we are providing to our growers are bearing fruits,” said Kakhome.

He went on to say that due to Covid-19 protocols, leaf buying during the past two marketing seasons was accelerated.